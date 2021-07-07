UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy/windy With Chances Of Drizzle Likely To Persist In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Partly cloudy/windy with chances of drizzle likely to persist in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy or windy weather with chances of drizzle at morning or night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 28 to 30 degrees centigrade and 34 to 36 degrees centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather were likely to prevail over most parts of the province.

However,partly cloudy/cloudy condition with chances of drizzle were expected during night or early morning along the coast.

More Stories From Pakistan

