MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust, thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.2 degree centigrade and 26.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 48 per cent at 8 am and 25 per cent at5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:11 am and set at 7:13 pm tomorrow.