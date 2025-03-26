Partners urged to invest in ending TB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of Pakistan called on all partners to urgently invest in ending a deadly disease of tuberculosis (TB).

The appeal was made on the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, as the disease affects over 686,000 people and causes 47,000 deaths annually in Pakistan.

The country bears 73% of the tuberculosis burden in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and is the 5th most affected in the world.

Under the theme "Yes, We Can End TB – Commit, Invest, Deliver”, WHO and Pakistan commemorated the day, observed on 24 March, emphasizing the urgency of tackling the world's deadliest infectious disease, which is curable and preventable.

"Partnerships and collaboration are essential for a TB-free Pakistan. With collective action, we can end TB,” said Mirza Nasir-ud-Din Mashud, Special Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

He said that the Government of Pakistan is committed to eliminating TB through 1,900 diagnostic facilities, free treatment, and quality-assured lab services.

"Our National Strategic Plan is focused on overcoming remaining challenges and turning commitments into action."

He said Pakistan has increased TB notifications and treatment coverage, reaching more than 490,000 people in 2024 (70% of the affected population), compared to 331,800 people covered in 2015 (57% of the affected population).

Over the last decade, in partnership with WHO, Pakistan has provided diagnosis and treatment services to 3.7 million people affected by TB.

WHO-recommended rapid molecular diagnostics have been scaled up across the country, with over 530 GeneXpert sites enhancing early detection and treatment.

The National TB Guidelines have also been updated to align with the latest WHO recommendations.

“Tuberculosis is curable and preventable, and together we can end it. Despite challenges, Pakistan has made significant progress thanks to the commitment of the Government and the health workers who deliver on the frontlines”, said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Dapeng Luo.

He said, “WHO stands by Pakistan to end this global threat, leaving no one behind. This is essential to achieve the 2030 Agenda and avert a growing epidemic.”

WHO and the Government of Pakistan are working closely to strengthen TB control programmes, improve health facilities and access to TB services, scale up TB detection and treatment, combat stigma, and promote TB prevention and control.

He said that WHO has also supported capacity-building for the health workforce, and the integration of TB with mental health and reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health services.

On World TB Day, WHO calls on everyone individuals, communities, societies, donors and governments to do their part to end TB.

Without concerted action from all stakeholders, the TB response will be decimated, reversing decades of progress, putting millions of lives at risk and threatening health security.

WHO and the Government of Pakistan stand side by side to tackle the global threat of tuberculosis and advancing together towards the vision of delivering health for all, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable populations.