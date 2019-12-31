Partners4Prosperity, Highlights The U.S.-pakistan Partnership

Did you know the United States is the largest provider of grant-based support to the government of Pakistan? For over 70 years, America has partnered with Pakistan to further Pakistan’s development priorities, including in energy, health care for vulnerable populations, women’s empowerment, education and teacher training, support to law enforcement, and private sector development

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019) Did you know the United States is the largest provider of grant-based support to the government of Pakistan? For over 70 years, America has partnered with Pakistan to further Pakistan’s development priorities, including in energy, health care for vulnerable populations, women’s empowerment, education and teacher training, support to law enforcement, and private sector development.

To showcase the many facets of America’s commitment to Pakistan, the U.S. Mission to Pakistan launched a new social media campaign and hashtag today: #Partners4Prosperity. Over the next six months, the Mission will use its social media platforms to highlight key facts and events about the U.S.-Pakistan partnership. We also encourage our Pakistani social media fans to share their perspectives on the U.S.-Pakistan relationship under the hashtag #USPAKStories.

In a New Year’s video message released today, U.S. Ambassador Paul Jones said, “For 72 years, the United States and Pakistan have partnered for the prosperity of our peoples. This six-month campaign will highlight all that we have done – and continue to do – together.

It will also demonstrate our continued commitment to this valued partnership between our nations.” Ambassador Jones’ message with both English and Urdu subtitles is available here.

Some facts about the U.S.-Pakistan partnership: