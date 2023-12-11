Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Partnership forged: Roche Pharma, PBM unite for medical support

Adriano Trio, Head of Global Pharma at Roche, met with Amir Fida, Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, and pledged continued support for medical treatment assistance to those in need

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Adriano Trio, Head of Global Pharma at Roche, met with Amir Fida, Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, and pledged continued support for medical treatment assistance to those in need.

Both entities committed to expanding aid and resources for underprivileged individuals seeking medical treatment support from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM).

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's Managing Director engaged in discussions with Roche's Head about providing cost-effective medications, particularly for breast cancer patients, expressing contentment with Roche's dedication.

The meeting emphasized the need to enhance mutual cooperation and explored detailed discussions on providing cost-effective medications for other critical illnesses.

It should be noted that an existing agreement between Roche Pharma (Global) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal ensures free medical facilities for underprivileged patients in specific ailments.

More Stories From Pakistan