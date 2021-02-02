Partnership is being devised between KMC, traders for betterment for city

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Tuesday said that partnership is being devised between Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and traders for betterment for the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Tuesday said that partnership is being devised between Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and traders for betterment for the city.

"Karachi offers plenty of opportunities in different sectors and all it need is fixing of some basic issues.

The beauty of city would be increased if the traders carry out beautification around their shops and markets," the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to a delegation of All Karachi Ittehad led by its Chairman Ateeq Meer at his office here, said a statement.

The representatives of Arambagh cloth Market, Allah wala Market, Jama Cloth Market , Sarafa Market and other markets of the city and KMC Senior Director Anti Encroachment Basheer Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Ateeq Meer congratulated Ahmed on assuming office of the Administrator and hailed him for the measures to uplift infrastructure of the city. He added that the traders fully cooperate with the KMC in these works.

He said that the traders face hardships due to encroachment, illegal parking and installation of pathras, asking the government to resolve these issues on priority basis.

He also requested the city administration that owners of pathras and pushcarts should be provided alternate place ahead of Ramazan-ul- Mubarak.

The Administrator assured that this suggestion would be considered as whole family of a person relies on them.

He said that illegally built shops are being razed and a mechanism being devised for recovery of proper fares of KMC markets.

Ahmed directed State Director to take measures to provide alternate place to affectees of encroachment removal operation as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Upon request of the traders, the Administrator assured to depute city wardens outside the markets to control traffic. He asked the traders to cooperate with the KMC in plantation campaign going to be started from 15th February and plant at least a sapling each.

Ahmed expressed gratitude to the traders and said that their recommendations and suggestion would be considered.