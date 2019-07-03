Partnership to help address climate related challenges faced by agriculture sector

(@FahadShabbir)

Professionals actively engaged in promotion of agriculture and horticulture sectors in the country here on Wednesday sought an efficient coordination between public and private sector to brave climate related challenges

Talking to APP they emphasized need for a long-term strategy that may reduce vulnerability of the farming community and also accelerate agriculture development in face of global warming and berserk changes in weather pattern.

Ahmad Jawad, with vast experience in the two fields and also a reputable exporter of fruits and vegetables was of the opinion that a focused and strategically designed policy reforms could help adoption of efficient agriculture extension system for a robust agricultural growth.

To a query, he agreed that public private partnership (PPP) models do exist in agri extension that, however, need to be explored to their full potential.

Alam Zeb Chohan, a Malir based agriculturist supplementing Jawad referred to the major gap in terms of poor availability of the extension agents for the farmers.

Private sector can come forward and plug in the gap," he said.

The two veterans also stressed upon the need to use technology and tools with agro-eco region-based land use and weather-based Agro Met advisory services to help farmers and reduce weather-related losses.

Dissemination of information under extreme weather condition plays a vital role in minimizing crop losses, said Ahmad Jawad.

Abdul Razzaq, a farmer by profession from Sakrand (with a bachelors degree in Agriculture) highlighted importance of participatory, cross-disciplinary approach to deliver climate and weather related information.

He further recommended need to enhance the awareness of information user group with equal attention towards their capacity building so that family community may benefit without any distinction.

Ahmad Jawad, also being an exporter of agro good and an official of Businessmen Panel (BMP) of FPCCI was also of the opinion that the government may cut interest rates and adopt consistent policies for the export of agricultural related produce to enable Pakistani exporters to take advantage of the current US-China trade war.

The bruising US-China trade war, under which both countries have slapped billions of Dollars worth of tariffs on each other's exports, was said to offer a big opportunity for some category of Pakistan exports to make a dent in both the US and Chinese markets.

All three stakeholders also suggested need to introduce fresh reforms in the agriculture sector so that not only the associated productivity is improved but choice to diversity the cultivation with equal attention towards value addition is also ensured.

They were also of unanimous opinion that farm loan waiver can never be a panacea but an emergency relief for some of the farmers hence a sustainable solution was required to those affected due toglobal warming and associated challenges.