Partnerships, skill development vital to empower youth for peaceful, prosperous future: PM

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterating his government's strong commitment to youth empowerment, called for fostering partnership, supporting entrepreneurship and prioritizing education and skill development to pave the way to a resilient Commonwealth and a prosperous future.
"By ensuring that youth remain central to governance and decision-making processes, we can lead the way in fostering partnerships, supporting entrepreneurship, and prioritizing education and skills development. This will ensure that our future is in the hands of an empowered young generation," the prime minister said addressing the inaugural session of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance summit here.
The prime minister welcomed the participating delegates from several nations and said that as a founding member, Pakistan attached great importance to the Commonwealth and its institutions which served as an important platform for consensus-building and fostering partnerships.
"With over 60% of the Commonwealth population under the age of 30, the future rests in the hands of the youth. These hands must be empowered and equipped through vigorous training and access to modern technology. This will enable them to carve out a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous future."
He said Pakistan with a youth bulge of around 70% of the population under the age of 30, fully understood the potential as the challenge could easily be transformed into great opportunities.
Emphasising the undeniable role of youth in development, he told the international gathering that he always prioritized the productive employment of youth as a key focus area and devoted significant efforts to this goal.
He said that the government was committed to empowering youth through transformative initiatives such as the Youth Program empowering millions of boys and girls across Pakistan.
Referring to his term as Punjab chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the launch of the Punjab Education Endowment Fund to provide stipends to high achievers for education, the establishment of Daanish Schools which were now being expanded to Islamabad, Azad Kashmir (AJK), and remote areas of Balochistan.
Moreover, around 600,000 laptops were distributed to high achievers which during the COVID time proved to be valuable sources for distance learning as well as earning. A fresh program had been launched for laptop distribution to high achievers from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and AJK, coming from humble financial backgrounds, he added.
Urging the youth for dedicated efforts and contribution to nation-building, he advised, "Dream boldly, act courageously, work tirelessly, and have faith and spirit of conviction. Remember, it is you—our sons and daughters—who are the pioneers of our future. Through your knowledge and experience, you will unlock untapped potential, ensuring Pakistan’s well-being, progress, and prosperity."
Earlier, the prime minister also administered the oath to the members of the newly formed National Youth Council and gave away awards to the high achievers.
