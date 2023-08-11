Partridge chirping competition planned for August 13, cancelled due to security reasons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A partridge chirping competition planned to be held on August 13, 2023 (Sunday) at playground of Government Higher Secondary school No. 1 Peshawar has been cancelled due to security reasons.

The Elementary and Secondary education Department had granted permission for use of playground of Govt Higher Secondary School No. 1 for holding of the competition which has become an annual event.

However on Friday (August 11) through another order issued by Elementary and Secondary Education Department announced cancellation of the event on security grounds.

In the black partridge competition, hundreds of bird lovers from across the province bring their birds to the playground for chirping.

The partridge that chirped maximum number of times is declared as winner and the owners of first three position holders gets cash prize.

There are also reports that some locals had requested Police to cancel the event which is used for betting and people lose amounts in millions of rupees.

A number of bookies participate in the competition and made betting of different chirping birds.