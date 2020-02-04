UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partridges Shooting Season Concludes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:52 PM

Partridges shooting season concludes

Wildlife Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the hunters to abide by the Wildlife Hunting Rules and Regulations in letter and spirit, said a notification issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Wildlife Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the hunters to abide by the Wildlife Hunting Rules and Regulations in letter and spirit, said a notification issued here Tuesday.

The notification said that partridge shooting season for 2019-20 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been closed on February 2, 2020 (Sunday).

The department has warned that the violators of the hunting rules and regulations can be punished with fine and imprisonment under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife & Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 2015 and the Rules made there under.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine February Sunday 2015 2020

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments records AED657.6 million profit ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Investments records AED657.6 million profit ..

23 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi issue traffic plan ..

10 minutes ago

University of Sindh demonstrate solidarity with Ka ..

10 minutes ago

Info Minister launches Rasai 1800 service

10 minutes ago

Provincial Development Working Party KP okays 15 p ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.