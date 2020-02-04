Partridges shooting season concludes

Wildlife Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the hunters to abide by the Wildlife Hunting Rules and Regulations in letter and spirit, said a notification issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Wildlife Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the hunters to abide by the Wildlife Hunting Rules and Regulations in letter and spirit, said a notification issued here Tuesday.

The notification said that partridge shooting season for 2019-20 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been closed on February 2, 2020 (Sunday).

The department has warned that the violators of the hunting rules and regulations can be punished with fine and imprisonment under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife & Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 2015 and the Rules made there under.