Parts Of Balochistan Deprived Of Gas For Last Five Days

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Parts of Balochistan deprived of gas for last five days

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Supply of gas to the parts of Balochistan could not be restored on Wednesday despite passage of five days.

Flash floods caused by the heavy rain had damaged 12" and 24" dia transmission gas pipelines at Kundlani Bridge and near Bibi Nani Bridge on August 08 suspending gas supply to the Qalat, Mastung and Ziarat districts of Balochistan.

Due to the shortage of gas in the system following the Bibi Nani pipeline damage, the residents of Quetta were also experiencing low gas pressure causing great inconvenience to the people of the provincial capital.

" The repair work of 12" Dia gas supply line damaged due to recent flood at Kundlani Bridge has been completed ,"said Spokesman Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC),Mohammad Kashif Siddique.

" Technical teams are busy in restoration work of 12" & 24" gas pipe lines damaged at Bibi Nani bridge which would soon be restored," he further said.

SSGC spokesman however, hoped that restoration work is in full swing and very soon gas supply would be restored to all affected districts of Balochistan.

