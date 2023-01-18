Parts of Balochistan receive snowfall, downpour

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, received the first snowfall and downpour of winter on Wednesday.

The provincial capital of Balochsitan Quetta, Ziarat, Kan Mehtarzai, Muslim Bagh, Qila Abdullah and some other areas received snowfall that started early in the morning and continued till evening.

The rain followed by snowfall started in Quetta on Wednesday morning and continued with brief intervals throughout the day. Hilltops around Quetta city also received light snowfall at the night.

Continued snowfall affected traffic flow at Kan Mehtarzai and roads leading to Ziarat and some others areas of northern Balochistan. However, on the directives of the Home and Tribal Affairs department, the PDMA and local administration have started operations to remove snow from the roads allowing a smooth flow of traffic.

As per the weather forecast by the Metrological Department for the next 24 hours, rain-snowfall over the hills is also predicted in Balochistan on Thursday.

A westerly wave is likely to enter North Balochistan on 18th January and produce rain/snowfall in parts of Balochistan till 19th January. Under the influence of this weather system rain/snowfall (isolated heavy fall) is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Muslim Bagh, Kalat, Khuzdar, Turbat, Panjgur and Makran coast on 18th & 19th January.

"Snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in parts of north Balochistan, all concerned authorities are requested to remain alert during the period and take precautionary methods during the period," RMC Quetta further said.