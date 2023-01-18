UrduPoint.com

Parts Of Balochistan Receive Snowfall, Downpour

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Parts of Balochistan receive snowfall, downpour

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, received the first snowfall and downpour of winter on Wednesday.

The provincial capital of Balochsitan Quetta, Ziarat, Kan Mehtarzai, Muslim Bagh, Qila Abdullah and some other areas received snowfall that started early in the morning and continued till evening.

The rain followed by snowfall started in Quetta on Wednesday morning and continued with brief intervals throughout the day. Hilltops around Quetta city also received light snowfall at the night.

Continued snowfall affected traffic flow at Kan Mehtarzai and roads leading to Ziarat and some others areas of northern Balochistan. However, on the directives of the Home and Tribal Affairs department, the PDMA and local administration have started operations to remove snow from the roads allowing a smooth flow of traffic.

As per the weather forecast by the Metrological Department for the next 24 hours, rain-snowfall over the hills is also predicted in Balochistan on Thursday.

A westerly wave is likely to enter North Balochistan on 18th January and produce rain/snowfall in parts of Balochistan till 19th January. Under the influence of this weather system rain/snowfall (isolated heavy fall) is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Muslim Bagh, Kalat, Khuzdar, Turbat, Panjgur and Makran coast on 18th & 19th January.

"Snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in parts of north Balochistan, all concerned authorities are requested to remain alert during the period and take precautionary methods during the period," RMC Quetta further said.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Snow Traffic Alert Zhob Chaman Turbat Barkhan Harnai Kalat Khuzdar Pishin Dalbandin Qila Abdullah Ziarat Panjgur Bagh January May Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

11 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

35 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainab ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainable trade at Abu Dhabi Sustaina ..

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with R ..

Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with Russia

54 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A G ..

PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A Gift or An Acquired Skill?’

1 hour ago
 UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting ..

UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting with a number of leaders of G ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.