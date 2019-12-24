UrduPoint.com
Party Chairman's Browbeating Can't Deter NAB From Performing Legal Duties: NAB

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:02 PM

Party chairman's browbeating can't deter NAB from performing legal duties: NAB

The use of filthy language or browbeating by Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari can't deter the anti graft watchdog from performing its legal obligations, said NAB spokesman in a statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The use of filthy language or browbeating by Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari can't deter the anti graft watchdog from performing its legal obligations, said NAB spokesman in a statement.

Commenting on media reports about refusal of Bilawal to appear before NAB, he said Bureau was working to eradicate corruption from the country and firmly believes in ensuring transparency in the investigations.

He said NAB was working as per law and could not deprive an accused from his legal rights in the investigations.

"The media reports were in contrary to a letter written by Bilawal through his lawyer stating that he will have no objection in appearing before the Bureau's investigation team after Jan 15, 2020. Whereas media reports were against histhis assurance," he concluded.

