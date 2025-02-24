Open Menu

Party Cloudy Forecast For Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Party cloudy forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Lahore experienced partly cloudy skies on Monday, with the Meteorological Office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, the city's temperature ranged from 17°C to 25°C. A westerly wave is expected to enter the country in the coming week. Meanwhile, air quality in the city remained a concern, with an average AQI of 147, deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups.

APP/zhs

Recent Stories

SEHA recognises exceptional blood donors

SEHA recognises exceptional blood donors

16 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions for Post-Graduate Diploma

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Data and Statistics completes Household Inco ..

Dubai Data and Statistics completes Household Income, Expenditure Survey 2024

16 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition win ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management Syste ..

Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management System

46 minutes ago
 ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding ..

ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..

1 hour ago
Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote globa ..

Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy

1 hour ago
 HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama

2 hours ago
 Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BAC ..

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..

3 hours ago
 flydubai reports strongest financial results in it ..

Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history

3 hours ago
 Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at J ..

Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan