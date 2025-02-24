Party cloudy forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Lahore experienced partly cloudy skies on Monday, with the Meteorological Office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, the city's temperature ranged from 17°C to 25°C. A westerly wave is expected to enter the country in the coming week. Meanwhile, air quality in the city remained a concern, with an average AQI of 147, deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups.

APP/zhs