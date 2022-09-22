Party differences between CM Balochistan and BAP Senator resolved

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Differences between the Chief Minister Balochistan also the President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President and BAP General Secretary Senator Manzoor Kakar were resolved amicably.

The BAP leaders told newsmen on Thursday that Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran mediated between the two leaders.

Party Secretary General and Senater Manzoor Kakar not only made statements openly in the media against the Chief Minister and Party President Abdul Qadus Bizenjo, but also announced to give a show cause notice to the President.

However, provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran invited the two leaders of the party to dinner at his house to settle down the differences between President and General Secretary.

Advisor to CM on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Longo, provincial Minister Mubeen Khalji and BAP other leaders were also present.

Discussions on political, party and other issues were held in a very pleasant environment.