Party Differences Between CM Balochistan, BAP Senator Resolved

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Party differences between CM Balochistan, BAP Senator resolved

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Differences between the Chief Minister Balochistan cum President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), its General Secretary Senator Manzoor Kakar have been resolved amicably here on Thursday.

Talking to newsmen, the BAP leaders told that Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran played the key role of mediator between the two leaders.

Party Secretary General BAP Senater Manzoor Kakar not only made statements openly in the media against the Chief Minister and Party President Abdul Qadus Bizenjo, but also announced to give a show cause notice to the President.

However, provincial minister Abdul Rehman Khetran invited the two leaders of the party to a dinner at his house to settle down the differences between President and General Secretary.

Advisor to CM on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Longo, provincial Minister Mubeen Khalji and BAP other leaders were also present. Discussions on political party and other issues were also held in a very pleasant environment, he added.

