Party election of Awami Raj Party

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Former member National Assembly Jamshed Ahmed Dasti was elected as central chairman of Awami Raj Party (ARP) in its party election held here on Friday.

Other office bearers who were elected for rest of the Party's slots include Muhammad Khan as Central General Secretary, Saeed Ahmed Kichi as Central Secretary Information, Allah Wasaya asCentral Finance Secretary, Muhammad Aslam Khan as Central Vice-Chairman and Khawar Habib Gujar for Central Joint secretary.

The party election was conducted in compliance with the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan.

