UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Party Had Introduced Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) For Welfare Of Downtrodden Segments Of The Society: Nawabzabad Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:28 PM

Party had introduced Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for welfare of downtrodden segments of the society: Nawabzabad Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar

Nawabzabad Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar of PPPP said his party had introduced Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for welfare of downtrodden segments of the society and increased salaries of government employees by around 125 percent despite financial constraints during its last tenure in government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Nawabzabad Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar of PPPP said his party had introduced Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for welfare of downtrodden segments of the society and increased salaries of government employees by around 125 percent despite financial constraints during its last tenure in government.

He asked the government to give special attention for improving road infrastructure in Muzaffargarh.

He appreciated the role of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to materialize the proposal of Charter of Economy (CoE) given by the Opposition for strengthening the national economy.

Chaudhry Muhammad Hamid Hameed of PML-N feared that inflation would further increase in coming days due to taxes proposed on edible items and other sectors in the fiscal plan.

He called for revisiting the proposed taxation especially imposed on essential items having direct link with the common man.

Shaukat Ali of PTI said his party inherited collapsed economy due to mismanagement, wrong policies and corrupt practices of previous governments.

During last 10 months, he said, the government had compiled a list of tax evaders and those who did not declare their assets. He advised all such elements to declare their assets before June 30 to avoid legal action and embarrassment.

He was of the view that taxes could be imposed on luxury items but there should be no burden on the common man, asking the government to reduce prices of edibles items.

Expressing confidence in leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, the PTI government would soon succeed in steering out the country from prevailing financial crisis.

Ahmed Raza Maneka of PML-N said the government could not achieve various targets set in supplementary budgets.

He also endorsed suggestions of other lawmakers to review taxes proposed on edible items as these would create problems for the common man.

more/mag-muk/

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Man Muzaffargarh Iftikhar Ahmed June All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

National Assembly continues budget debate as legis ..

28 seconds ago

Punjab Power Development Board delegation meets Fa ..

30 seconds ago

Campaign against tax defaulting vehicles from June ..

31 seconds ago

Railways to increase fares from July 1: Sheikh Ras ..

33 seconds ago

National Assembly adopts resolution to send delega ..

9 minutes ago

Govt wants to promote sports at district level: Ma ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.