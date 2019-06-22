Party had introduced Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for welfare of downtrodden segments of the society: Nawabzabad Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nawabzabad Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar of PPPP said his party had introduced Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for welfare of downtrodden segments of the society and increased salaries of government employees by around 125 percent despite financial constraints during its last tenure in government

He asked the government to give special attention for improving road infrastructure in Muzaffargarh.

He appreciated the role of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to materialize the proposal of Charter of Economy (CoE) given by the Opposition for strengthening the national economy.

Chaudhry Muhammad Hamid Hameed of PML-N feared that inflation would further increase in coming days due to taxes proposed on edible items and other sectors in the fiscal plan.

He called for revisiting the proposed taxation especially imposed on essential items having direct link with the common man.

Shaukat Ali of PTI said his party inherited collapsed economy due to mismanagement, wrong policies and corrupt practices of previous governments.

During last 10 months, he said, the government had compiled a list of tax evaders and those who did not declare their assets. He advised all such elements to declare their assets before June 30 to avoid legal action and embarrassment.

He was of the view that taxes could be imposed on luxury items but there should be no burden on the common man, asking the government to reduce prices of edibles items.

Expressing confidence in leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, the PTI government would soon succeed in steering out the country from prevailing financial crisis.

Ahmed Raza Maneka of PML-N said the government could not achieve various targets set in supplementary budgets.

He also endorsed suggestions of other lawmakers to review taxes proposed on edible items as these would create problems for the common man.

