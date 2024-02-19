Party leadership to decide joining of political party for formation of KP govt: Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf backed independent candidate and nominee of the party for the office of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday said that the party leadership would decide about joining any political party for the formation of the government in the province.

Talking to media here outside Peshawar High Court (PHC) he said a legal team was looking into matters related to joining any political party, however, the final decision would be taken by the party chairman.

Gandapur said that after coming to power, he would take measures to make the province financially and economically self-sufficient, adding that restoration of the Sehat Card, provision of soft loans to youth for businesses and legal struggle for a due share of the province under net hydel profit and National Finance Commission (NFC) award from the Federal government would be on the agenda of the government.

APP/adi