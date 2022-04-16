Party must leave govt once loosing majority: Javed Latif

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif on Saturday said once a party lost its majority then it must leave the government despite crossing constitutional limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif on Saturday said once a party lost its majority then it must leave the government despite crossing constitutional limits.

The law will take its way once it would be taken into hands by any political party, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the management was responsible for maintaining law and order situation in the country, the management adopted better way to deal Punjab Assembly situation which occurred on the day of poling for the slot of the leader of the house.

He said PML-N always faced other parties with patience, He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies for abolishing of the Punjab Deputy Speaker affairs and termed it unconstitutional act.

He also criticized the entering of non elected people in the assembly which he said was the cause of clash.