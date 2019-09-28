UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Party Nominates, Assembly Elects Chief Minister: Murad Ali Shah

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 09:27 PM

Party nominates, assembly elects Chief Minister: Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that the party nominates a candidate for chief minister and the provincial assembly elects him, and then it becomes the prerogative of the party and assembly to continue the chief minister whether he is in the jail or anywhere else

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that the party nominates a candidate for chief minister and the provincial assembly elects him, and then it becomes the prerogative of the party and assembly to continue the chief minister whether he is in the jail or anywhere else.

This he said while addressing a press conference here at CM House, said a statement.

To a question, the chief minister said the party and the provincial assembly were empowered to continue their chief minister or get his resignation, in case of his arrest.

"I am surprised to see that some of media friends always talk about my (CM) arrest," he said and asked why he would be arrested when he was cooperating National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its inquiry.

The chief minister said that the PPP had a strength of 98 MPAs in the Sindh Assembly and after bye-election on two seats, Larkana and Johi, the party's strengthen would reach to 100.

"The party and the assembly has the authority and power to take decision for continuation of the chief minister or remove him, no matter he is in jail or not," he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that the NAB's question was about the authority of giving tariff, "it is my subject and I can write a thesis on it," he said and added he had talked about the tariff in last four CCI meetings.

Replying to a question about water shortage in Dadu, the chief minister said that he was planning remodeling and lining of Dadu Canal to resolve water shortage issues.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Shortage Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Water Provincial Assembly Jail Larkana Dadu Murad Ali Shah Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Annemiek van Vleuten wins road race world title

13 seconds ago

One more polio case surfaces in Sindh, 31 months o ..

15 seconds ago

Balochistan Party Leader, 2 More People Killed in ..

1 minute ago

Ronaldo helps ease Juventus past SPAL and top Seri ..

1 minute ago

Politicians capable to steer country out of financ ..

1 minute ago

AJK President calls upon world body to continue co ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.