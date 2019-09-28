Party nominates, assembly elects Chief Minister: Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that the party nominates a candidate for chief minister and the provincial assembly elects him, and then it becomes the prerogative of the party and assembly to continue the chief minister whether he is in the jail or anywhere else

This he said while addressing a press conference here at CM House, said a statement.

To a question, the chief minister said the party and the provincial assembly were empowered to continue their chief minister or get his resignation, in case of his arrest.

"I am surprised to see that some of media friends always talk about my (CM) arrest," he said and asked why he would be arrested when he was cooperating National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its inquiry.

The chief minister said that the PPP had a strength of 98 MPAs in the Sindh Assembly and after bye-election on two seats, Larkana and Johi, the party's strengthen would reach to 100.

"The party and the assembly has the authority and power to take decision for continuation of the chief minister or remove him, no matter he is in jail or not," he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that the NAB's question was about the authority of giving tariff, "it is my subject and I can write a thesis on it," he said and added he had talked about the tariff in last four CCI meetings.

Replying to a question about water shortage in Dadu, the chief minister said that he was planning remodeling and lining of Dadu Canal to resolve water shortage issues.