Party ticket to be awarded on performance basis: Bashir Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Privatization, Mohammad Bashir Khan here Saturday said that leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would distribute tickets for upcoming local government elections (phase-II) keeping in view dedications of workers and their services to community.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of party office bearers held here at Ghambeer area of tehsil Samarbagh. M Bashir Khan said no one would be awarded tickets on napotism and Names of the contesting candidates would be finalized following the directives and decision of party leadership.

He directed party workers to serve the masses dedicatedly rather than involving themselves in machination to get the party tickets. He said that PTI was the only party that believe in the system of accountability adding each and every worker is answerable to party leadership for his deeds.

He said that stern action would be taken against those who made chaos in the party.