MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Advisor on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and PPP's senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Friday that the party would decide whether to contest the next general elections in alliance with the PDM or separately.

Talking to newsmen at the residence of a trader Sheikh Akram Hanif, Kaira said that the Assemblies would complete their term in August 2023 and elections would be held within 60 or 90 days adding that everything would be done in accordance with the constitution.

To a question on Karachi Mayor elections and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) protest, the PPP leader said that JI has received a clear response from all adding that the election process has been completed.

He said that no party had a clear majority in Karachi Mayor elections but added that PPP emerged as the single largest party.

Kaira said that they (JI) can not get what they desire by using pressure tactics. So many days have passed since the mayor elections but not a single person emerged with a complaint of having faced pressure and negative tactics for not appearing on election day, he added.

The Advisor brushed aside allegations of rigging in Azad Kashmir elections.

He said that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were keeping the Kashmir issue alive by rendering sacrifices adding:"We observe Kashmir Day to highlight the issue at international level.

He said, PTI government did nothing for the Kashmir cause and remained silent even when India was trying to bring demographic changes in the IIOJK.

To a question whether PPP would be able to get the support of the people in Punjab, Kaira said that it was up to the people which party they would support adding that they have witnessed all three parties serving the people in Punjab.

He said that people know which party better protect the interests of all segments of society. Whether PPP would get majority voters' support on the basis of performance, would be decided in the next general elections.

Senior PPP leader Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Sheikh Umair Akram, Sheikh Awais, Rao Sajid Ali, Sheikh Amjad Hanif, and Omar Gujjar were also present.