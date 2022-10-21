Party workers are the backbone of PML-N: Murtaza Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi has said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N's) workers are the real strength of the party in Abbottabad.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Village Council (VC) and Neighborhood Councils (NC) chairmen of Muslim League-N.

The minister further said that PML-N is in a position to win the election of Deputy Convener in Tehsil Abbottabad and we will announce candidates for the said position with the consultation of workers. Murtaza Abbasi said that he would play his role in activating the Muslim League-N workers in the entire district.

District President MPM-N Abbottabad Malik Mohabbat Awan while speaking on occasion said that they are trying to unite the party workers in the Abbottabad district.

Now the workers are making decisions in the party while earlier few elements were making the decisions in the drawing room, for a unanimous candidate of deputy mayor and convener we will prefer the advice of party workers, adding Mohabbat Awan said.

PML-N General Secretary Zulfiqar said that we had transformed the party into a unit in district Abbottabad and party workers are the asset. He said the elected NC/VC chairmen of Tehsil Abbottabad should nominate the candidate of the party for Deputy Mayor as soon as possible.

District president Malik Mohabbat Awan has been assured by the newly elected chairmen of Tehsil Abbottabad that the decision of the party in the election of the deputy mayor will be acceptable. A large number of party workers participated in the meeting.