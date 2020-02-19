Party workers to be given representation at every forum: Fazal Hakeem

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) District President and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazal Hakeem Yousafzai Wednesday said the party workers would be consulted in making all sub-committees keeping in view their expectations

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) District President and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazal Hakeem Yousafzai Wednesday said the party workers would be consulted in making all sub-committees keeping in view their expectations.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Bajaur district at his office here comprising Dr Khalilur Rehman, Haji Saeed Ahmed Jan, Shahabud Din and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal Hakeem said that mission of my life is to serve masses and resolve their basic issues. He said all the uplift works have been started in Bajaur including entire Malakand division that would change the destiny of people in the areas.

He said that deprivations of Malakand people would be resolved on priority basis and they would be provided all basic amenities of life.