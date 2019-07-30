(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) An important meeting of PTI's Central Executive Committee held on Tuesday here at party's Central Secretariat Islamabad with Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi in the chair.

According to the details provided by party's Central Media Department Central Secretary General PTI Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Senior Vice-President Arshad Dad, Vice president Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Central Additional Secretary General Dr.

Abul Hassan Ansari, Central Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad, Deputy Secretary Generals Choudhary Mohammad Iqbal and Omer Farooq Meyer, and joint Secretaries Neelofer Bakhtiyar, Lt.Col. Amamullah Khan (R) and Ejaz Rafi Butt were present in the meeting.Detailed discussions held on party's organizational matters and future course of action of party in the light of current political milieu of the country.

In addition to that the meeting deliberated over the targets being assigned to the provincial organizations of the party. CEC agreed upon expediting the process of reorganization of the party on division, district and lower level.Moreover the meeting expressed pleasure over PM' successful maiden visit to US and thanked overseas Pakistanis for pouring out in great numbers to welcome the premiere at Capital One arena.

Speaking on the occasion PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi lauded PM Imran Khan and has stated that it is diplomatic success of PM Khan and his government that after decades long negligence, the Kashmir issue has not only taken global attention but the world has started to realize the significance of its resolution.

PTI leadership has pledged to counter and dismantle opposition's every vile move of propaganda against the incumbent government and reiterated its support to the reforms being undertaken by the PTI-led Federal and provincial governments.Coming down hard upon opposition, Saifullah Khan Niazi stated that joint opposition is hell bent upon vandalizing democratic morals.

"The only justification behind their protest apparently, is to escape accountability and to cloak the embarrassment after being rejected by the public", he said and stressed that neither the accountability will stop nor will they be allowed to hold the system hostage in the garb of protests.The meeting condemned in the strongest terms the brutal assault on PTI MNA Alamgir Khan by PPP goons under the command of Sindh police.

Chief Organiser warned PPP to refrain from resorting to fascist tactics to suppress voice of opposition in Sindh.Members of the meeting prayed for the martyrs of terrorist attacks on armed forces in Baluchistan and North Waziristan and also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the plane crash incident in Rawalpindi this morning.On the other hand Touseef Abbasi has been appointed as Deputy Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

According to the details issued by party's Central Media Department Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Ahmed Jawad has appointed Touseef Abbasi as Deputy Secretary Information of the party. Touseef Abbasi while thanking party leadership has stated that he will play his due role in dissemination of PTI's message to masses.