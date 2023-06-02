UrduPoint.com

Parves Elahi Re-arrested After Being Discharged In Corruption Case

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Parves Elahi re-arrested after being discharged in corruption case

Former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was re-arrested on Friday in another case after being discharged by a local court in Gujrat development projects corruption case

As per Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab spokesman, the PTI president was arrested in a corruption case, registered by the ACE Gujranwala.The spokesman said that the ACE Punjab would file an appeal against the local court verdict, as many important points were ignored in the matter.

Earlier, on Friday, a local court discharged Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Gujrat development projects corruption case and ordered for his release.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk announced the reserved verdict, which had been reserved after hearing detailed arguments of parties on the14-day remand plea, earlier in the day.

The ACE Punjab officials produced Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before the court and sought his 14-day physical remand for investigation. The court was apprised that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi misused his powers as the chief minister Punjab and caused loss to the exchequer.

However, Elahi's counsel opposed the remand plea and stated that no solid evidence was available against his client.

The ACE had registered a case against Chuadhry Parvez Elahi on charges of receiving kickbacks in four development projects of district Gujrat.

