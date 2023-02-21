Parvez Elahi, 10 PML-Q members join PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Soon after Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain terminated the party membership Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the former Punjab chief minister on Tuesday announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with 10 former MPAs of the PML-Q.

He made the announcement during a press conference here along with PTI central leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Addressing a press conference, Fawad Hussain said that after lengthy discussions, Parvez Elahi and other PML-Q leaders had finally decided to join PTI, adding that the entire party welcomed Parvez Elahi and his aides as they had now set on the path towards a "new Pakistan".

Parvez Elahi had rendered sacrifices and stood by PTI chief Imran Khan through thick and thin, he added.

Fawad Hussain also said that Parvez Elahi's name had been approved for the role of PTI's central president.

Addressing the presser, Parvez Elahi said that he would always stand firmly with Imran Khan, adding that they would continue to work for betterment of the country.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that no such step would be taken that could harm the PTI's reputation, adding that he would work wherever Imran Khan wished for him.