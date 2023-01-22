Parvez Elahi condemns Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi strongly condemned desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

According to official sources here on Sunday, the chief minister said that desecration of Holy Quran was heartrending action.

He said that no society could ever imagine of desecrating holy books and there was no room for such heinous action in any religion as well.

He said that such an action in the garb of freedom of expression was not tolerable. Parvez Elahi said that the heinous action of Sweden had actually hurt the sentiments of Muslims living all over the world."Respect of Holy Quran was an integral part of the faith of Muslims, he added.