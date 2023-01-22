UrduPoint.com

Parvez Elahi Condemns Holy Quran Desecration In Sweden

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Parvez Elahi condemns Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi strongly condemned desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

According to official sources here on Sunday, the chief minister said that desecration of Holy Quran was heartrending action.

He said that no society could ever imagine of desecrating holy books and there was no room for such heinous action in any religion as well.

He said that such an action in the garb of freedom of expression was not tolerable. Parvez Elahi said that the heinous action of Sweden had actually hurt the sentiments of Muslims living all over the world."Respect of Holy Quran was an integral part of the faith of Muslims, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Punjab Sweden Sunday Muslim All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

2 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

8 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.