Parvez Elahi condoles death of journalist Abul Hasan Naghmi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist and writer Abul Hasan Naghmi.

In his condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and noted that Naghmi was a seasoned writer and journalist.

The services of the late Abul Hasan Naghmi would always be remembered and I pray that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity, he added.