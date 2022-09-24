Parvez Elahi discusses flood relief measures with former CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Saturday that the provincial government was making sincere efforts to complete the rehabilitation process of the flood victims as early as possible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Saturday that the provincial government was making sincere efforts to complete the rehabilitation process of the flood victims as early as possible.

Talking with the former Federal minister Moonis Elahi and former chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during a meeting, he discussed the matters pertaining to the progress being made about the rehabilitation and settlement plan of the flood affectees of South Punjab.

The chief minister said that he, himself, monitoring and overseeing the rehabilitation work of the flood affectees. He said "We will not sit with comfort till the rehabilitation and settlement of the last flood-affected people."The CM appreciated the political and administrative team of the Punjab government for timely helping the flood victims with a humanitarian spirit.