Parvez Elahi Involved In Corruption, Claims NAB

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2023 | 01:23 PM

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

The NAB report reveals that Elahi, in collaboration with close associates, greenlit 116 development projects for Gujarat.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2023) An inquiry report by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has implicated former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who is also the Central President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in alleged corruption pertaining to contract awards.

The NAB report revealed that Elahi, in collaboration with close associates, greenlit 116 development projects for Gujarat.

The report further accuses the ex-chief minister of misusing his authority and office, asserting that he employed his influence to grant contracts to favored contractors.

It stated that Elahi employed intermediaries to award these contracts, subsequently receiving bribes and kickbacks.

The misuse of allocated funds was another aspect highlighted in the report, where funds meant for other projects were diverted towards his approved initiatives.

The report underscored that the ex-chief minister abused his position of authority within the province to accumulate kickbacks.

