Parvez Elahi Phones Imran Khan, Discusses Current Political Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had a telephonic conversation with Chairman PTI Imran Khan, here on Thursday

Current political situation was discussed between the both leaders.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inquired about the well-being of Chairman PTI Imran Khan. The chairman PTI replied that with the grace of Allah Almighty, he is recovering.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his best wishes for his recovery and said that may Allah Almighty grant him full recovery.

