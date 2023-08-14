Parvez Elahi re-arrested shortly after his release from Adiala

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggest that the NAB officials have promptly apprehended the PTI President in connection with an ongoing investigation into assets acquired through undisclosed sources of income.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab Chief Minister, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, faced a swift re-arrest shortly after his release from Adiala Jail on Monday.

Sources report that Elahi's release from Adiala Jail followed the expiration of his detention period.

However, he was promptly apprehended again by the NAB Lahore in connection with an ongoing investigation into assets acquired through undisclosed sources of income.

It's noteworthy that the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, Rafia Haider, had ordered the re-arrest of the former chief minister, expressing concerns that his release might lead to a potential law and order disruption.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated inquiries into the assets held by both Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi in relation to the ongoing assets case.