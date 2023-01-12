Parvez Elahi signs summary for dissolution of Punjab Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had signed the summary for dissolution of the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had signed the summary for dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Talking to media here, he said that the advice for dissolution of the provincial assembly had been forwarded to the Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman. "If the governor does not dissolve the assembly then the assembly will stand dissolved in the next 48 hours as per the constitution," he added.

The PTI leader also announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assembly would also be dissolved in line with the party's promise.

He said that within 48 hours, a letter would be written to Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz for formation of the caretaker government in the province.

He also thanked the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leadership and their MPAs for extending support during difficult times. He said that the elections would be held in Punjab and KPK within 90 days.