UrduPoint.com

Parvez Elahi Signs Summary For Dissolution Of Punjab Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Parvez Elahi signs summary for dissolution of Punjab Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had signed the summary for dissolution of the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had signed the summary for dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Talking to media here, he said that the advice for dissolution of the provincial assembly had been forwarded to the Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman. "If the governor does not dissolve the assembly then the assembly will stand dissolved in the next 48 hours as per the constitution," he added.

The PTI leader also announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assembly would also be dissolved in line with the party's promise.

He said that within 48 hours, a letter would be written to Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz for formation of the caretaker government in the province.

He also thanked the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leadership and their MPAs for extending support during difficult times. He said that the elections would be held in Punjab and KPK within 90 days.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Punjab Provincial Assembly Muslim Media Government Punjab Assembly Opposition Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

LHC dismisses Punjab govt's appeal against issuanc ..

LHC dismisses Punjab govt's appeal against issuance of NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills ..

1 second ago
 Tennis: Adelaide International results

Tennis: Adelaide International results

2 seconds ago
 Bilawal speaks with Muttaqi; condemns attack on Af ..

Bilawal speaks with Muttaqi; condemns attack on Afghan foreign ministry

4 seconds ago
 Virgin Orbit Rocket Failure in UK Caused by Premat ..

Virgin Orbit Rocket Failure in UK Caused by Premature Shutdown of Engine - Compa ..

8 minutes ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Says Had Good Talk With ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Had Good Talk With Biden, Wants to Discuss Issues ..

8 minutes ago
 Subsidized flour stalls set up in Larkana

Subsidized flour stalls set up in Larkana

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.