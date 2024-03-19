Open Menu

Parvez Elahi Suffers Minor Injuries, Court Informed

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Parvez Elahi suffers minor injuries, court informed

An anti-corruption court was informed on Tuesday that former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi fell in the bathroom of the jail on March 17 and sustained minor injuries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) An anti-corruption court was informed on Tuesday that former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi fell in the bathroom of the jail on March 17 and sustained minor injuries.

This statement was made in a report from the superintendent of Adiala Jail, which was filed before Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta, who was presiding over the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case. Deputy Superintendent Jail Tahir submitted Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's medical report to the court.

Following the report's submission, the court noted that the indictment could not be made due to an incomplete number of accused. The court adjourned further hearings until April 4 and summoned all accused for indictment on the next hearing date.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time the indictment of the accused has been delayed in this matter. The accused could not be indicted during the previous hearings on March 6 and March 11 as well.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that as the then-chief minister, Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Punjab Jail March April All From Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for do ..

Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff

4 minutes ago
 Vigil rally taken out in connection of Internatio ..

Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

9 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers intensified

Crackdown against profiteers intensified

9 minutes ago
 PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as ca ..

PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain

26 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 distri ..

SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts

9 minutes ago
Two women killed in separate accidents

Two women killed in separate accidents

9 minutes ago
 Young man shot dead in target killing

Young man shot dead in target killing

15 minutes ago
 UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decad ..

UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record

15 minutes ago
 2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln

2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln

15 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

15 minutes ago
 Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million fr ..

Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan