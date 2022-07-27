Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-Q leader who was the candidate of PTI took oath late last night at President House after Punjab Governor refused to administer him oath.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2022) PTI candidate and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken oath as Chief Minister of Punjab following Supreme Court’s verdict.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to him during a simple but graceful ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr late last night.

Earlier, a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar set aside Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election and removed Hamza Shehbaz from the office.

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi went to Governor House Lahore for his oath yesterday late night. However, the doors of the governor house were shut to PTI and PML-Q workers.

Elahi was allowed entry from the back gate but he was conveyed that the governor was not available. The PTI and PML-Q workers also got disappointed when they came to know that the ceremony was not taking place as the governor was not there.

At this, Parvez Elahi went to Islamabad to take oath as new Punjab Chief Minister at President house at around 2:00 am.