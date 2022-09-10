UrduPoint.com

'Parvez Elahi Taking Measures For Welfare Of People'

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Spokesman for Punjab Chief Minister Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan has said Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is taking all possible measures for welfare of different segments of the society

According to official sources here, he said the CM was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of differently abled persons.

He said the CM had increased the conveyance allowance of disabled employees while their posts were also being upgraded. Conveyance allowance had been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000, he maintained.

He said that employment period of 664 disabled daily wages employees had been extended for three months.

Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan said that problems of disabled daily wages employees would be solved on permanent basis.

He said the CM had given approval to give Risk allowance to Rescue 1122 employees equal toone month basic salary.

