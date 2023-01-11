Parvez Elahi will have to take vote of confidence: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi would have to take a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi would have to take a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly.

Talking to the media here, he said that Parvez Elahi could neither escape nor hide from the vote of confidence. He said that Parvez Elahi must take a vote of confidence or go home, adding that he did not have any third option.

He said that there was news that Parvez Elahi wanted to flee like his son, Moonis Elahi, adding that Names of other members of his family had been placed on no fly list. He asked Parvez Elahi to abstain from going abroad as it did not appear appropriate to put the name of the chief minister on a no fly list, adding that Parvez Elahi would not be allowed to escape.

He said that differences between ruling alliance in the Punjab had come to light, adding that Imran Khan had said that the reputation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had been badly affected due to corruption of Parvez Elahi and his son. Parvez Elahi and his son committed corruption of billions of rupees, he added.

He said the Punjab government did not have any interest to resolve the issues of the masses as there was a shortage of wheat flour in the province but no attention was being paid in this regard.

He said that if no vote of confidence was taken then there would be a run-off election, adding that whoever got a simple majority of house would be elected. Failure was the destiny of Parvez Elahi, he could not obtain 186 votes, the SAPM added.

