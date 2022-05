Parvez Hussain posted as Secretary RTA Hyderabad

Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority Badin Parvez Hussain was transferred and posted as Secretary RTA Hyderabad vice Waheed Ali Panhwer transferred

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority Badin Parvez Hussain was transferred and posted as Secretary RTA Hyderabad vice Waheed Ali Panhwer transferred.

According to notification issued by provincial secretary Transport and Mass Transit department, Parvez Hussain is posted as Secretary RTA Hyderabad with immediate effect and Waheed Panhwer has been posted as Secretary RTA Badin.