UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parwa Police Seize Huge Cache Of Illegal Arms From Dealers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:48 PM

Parwa police seize huge cache of illegal arms from dealers

The Parwa police station Wednesday conducted raids on various shops of arm dealers and seized huge quantity of illegal arms and ammunition and arrested various shopkeepers

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) ::The Parwa police station Wednesday conducted raids on various shops of arm dealers and seized huge quantity of illegal arms and ammunition and arrested various shopkeepers.

Addressing a press conference here SDPO Yasir Aman said that he received a tip-off that arm dealers were selling illegal arms at their shops.

The DPO deployed Parwar police to conduct raids on Mazher and Company Arms and Ammunition and recovered 9 shotgun and 12,586 bullets, 12 pistols of 30-bore and 1352 bullets of 30-bore pistols.

Similarly, 4 shotguns, 1250 bullets of 30 bore pistols, one MP-3 rifle and one 30-bore pistols were recovered from Khattak Arms and Ammunition Ramak.

The police asked about the details of registered stock with the shop owners who failed to satisfy the police and were arrested from the spot.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Company From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

PM announces to launch 3G, 4G internet services in ..

4 minutes ago

SCCI calls for taking pragmatic steps to boost up ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 48 lives, infects 1,772 more in la ..

2 minutes ago

PNCA, 'Theater Wallay' join hands to conduct theat ..

2 minutes ago

Japan plans mass virus jabs before Olympics: repor ..

6 minutes ago

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie makes surprise Thaila ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.