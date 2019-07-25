ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Parwani-Wilayat and its Chief Patron Maulana Sibti Mohammad Shabbir Qummi lauded Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's move to highlight the Kashmir dispute in the United States, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Maulana Qummi said Imran Khan is a staunch pioneer of the mistreated Kashmir's, who made each conceivable move to address this long-standing issue at the conciliatory level and proceeded with discretionary help to Kashmir's, paying little heed to Indian dangers, reported by Kashmir media service.

He said it is estimable for the Prime Minister to welcome Donald Trump to intercede on the Kashmir issue during his visit to the United States .

The United States should demonstrate its seriousness and resolve the issue by taking the two countries into confidence and find a permanent solution,he added.

Maulana Qummi said that the Kashmir issue was the main cause of the unrest in the region and caused the loss of lacks of human lives. So the solution to this serious problem is necessary, he focused.

He also appealed to the leaders of India and Pakistan to abandon the rigidness and come together at the negotiating table and resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute to guarantee the wellbeing of a large number of human lives.