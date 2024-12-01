PAS-ANSO International Conference on Emerging Pathogens to be held on December 14

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS), in collaboration with the Alliance of National and International Science Organizations for the Belt and Road Regions (ANSO), is set to host a conference on 'Understanding and Mitigating the Threat of Emerging Pathogens: Opportunities and Challenges' on December 14-15.

According to the sources of PAS, "This conference aims to address the growing global challenge posed by emerging pathogens and their significant impact on public health, ecosystems, and economies."

With a focus on zoonotic diseases, responsible for 75 percent of emerging infections in humans, the event will bring together leading scientists, policymakers, and health professionals from across the globe to discuss strategies for surveillance, prevention, and management.

The conference is also aimed at enhancing understanding of global disease dynamics, considering the impact of globalization, travel, trade and the environment.

The conference will delve into critical themes, including Understanding pathogen transmission from wildlife to humans; Developing effective disease surveillance and reporting systems; Exploring molecular pathology and potential drug targets; Strengthening interdisciplinary collaboration and international partnerships to mitigate future threats; Understanding treatment and prevention strategies and assessing emerging pathogens in plants.

Renowned national and international experts will deliver keynote addresses, sharing insights into tackling pandemics like Ebola, avian influenza, and corona-viruses.

The discussions will focus on the role of globalization, urbanization, deforestation and agricultural practices in the emergence and spread of infectious diseases.

This event offers a unique platform for researchers, students, clinicians, health workers, veterinarians, virologists, plant scientists, and policymakers to exchange knowledge and foster collaborations.

The attendees will gain valuable insights into innovative prevention and treatment strategies while exploring the role of environmental and genetic factors in disease emergence.

The organizers believe the conference will set a new benchmark in global efforts to combat emerging pathogens.

As the world continues to grapple with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, such initiatives are vital for enhancing preparedness and safeguarding public health.

The rise of emerging pathogens and the infections they cause has become a serious health problem. With people travelling much more frequently and far greater distances than in the past, living in more densely populated areas, and coming into closer contact with wild animals, the potential for emerging infectious diseases to spread rapidly and causes global epidemics is a major concern.

Infections, such as zoonotic diseases, have the capacity to spread between animals and people, and in past several pathogens have emerged from animals and seriously affected human populations such as Ebola, avian influenza and corona-viruses.

These effects go beyond individual health and affect economies, social institutions, and global security. In fact, 75% of the emerging human infections have an animal origin.

To effectively treat and prevent the present and future incidence of emerging infections, a comprehensive understanding of the complex factors driving their emergence is essential. Environmental factors, such as deforestation, urbanization, and agricultural practices, can disrupt natural ecosystems and increase the likelihood of pathogen spillover from animals to humans.

The role of environmental factors as well as the genetic adaptations that enable pathogens to emerge must be thoroughly investigated to develop effective disease surveillance, outbreak control, and targeted interventions.

Addressing the multidimensional challenges posed by these emerging pathogens requires collaborative efforts among researchers, public health agencies, veterinary professionals, environmental scientists, and policymakers.