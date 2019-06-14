The Punjab Assembly's budget session started with Speaker Pervez Elahi in the chair here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Assembly's budget session started with Speaker Pervez Elahi in the chair here on Friday.

The budget session started half an hour behind its scheduled time of 3.00pm with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hasim Jawan Bakht is presenting the budget for the financial year 2019-20.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Sardar Usman Buzdar and the provincial cabinet members were also present in the house.