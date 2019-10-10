PAS, cable operators assure complete ban on unethical Indian content, adds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig Thursday held meetings with delegations of Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) and Cable Operators in Karachi, extending full cooperation in resolving the issues confronted by the media industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig Thursday held meetings with delegations of Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) and Cable Operators in Karachi , extending full cooperation in resolving the issues confronted by the media

The delegations appreciated the measures taken by PEMRA for betterment of the media industry and assured complete collaboration to 'fully stop' airing of unethical Indian content and advertisements, a PEMRA press release said here.

The PEMRA chairman acknowledged all television channels, cable operators and the PAS for complying the Supreme Court decision with regard to Indian content.

He stressed the need for increased broadcast of the public welfare messages to create awareness among the masses on different social issues so that a more vibrant and responsible society could be established.

The cable operators' delegation apprised the chairman about problems being faced by the industry.

Saleem Baig said all-out efforts would be made to resolve the issue of pole wires between cable operators and K-Electric Company, adding all genuine demands of the operators would be fulfilled.

Director General (Operations) Muhammad Farooq, Director General (Admin) Haji Adam, Regional Manager Ashfaq Jumani, General Manager (Operations/Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Tahir and Secretary Authority Fakhruddin Mughal accompanied the PEMRA chairman during the meetings.