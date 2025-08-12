PAS Delegation Visits Kidney Centre In Gujrat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A delegation of probationary officers of the 48th Special Training Programme
of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) visited the Kidney Centre here
on Tuesday.
The visiting officers included Group Leader Ahsan Shehzad Shah, Sohail
Khan, Tehrath Kumar, Muhammad Shoaib, Mehwish Irshad, and Khansa Malik.
Philanthropist Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar briefed the delegation about the performance
and facilities of the centre. The delegation was told that Kidney Centre began
operations with 17 dialysis machines and now the number of had swelled to 70,
providing dialysis services in three shifts and around 90 percent of patients
were treated free of cost.
Following the briefing, the delegation inspected various departments of the
center, met patients, and reviewed the free medical services being provided.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Assistant
Commissioner Farooq Azam, Dr. Abbas Gondal, and Dr. Noman Hameed
Sheikh were present on the occasion.
