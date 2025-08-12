Open Menu

PAS Delegation Visits Kidney Centre In Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PAS delegation visits kidney centre in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A delegation of probationary officers of the 48th Special Training Programme

of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) visited the Kidney Centre here

on Tuesday.

The visiting officers included Group Leader Ahsan Shehzad Shah, Sohail

Khan, Tehrath Kumar, Muhammad Shoaib, Mehwish Irshad, and Khansa Malik.

Philanthropist Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar briefed the delegation about the performance

and facilities of the centre. The delegation was told that Kidney Centre began

operations with 17 dialysis machines and now the number of had swelled to 70,

providing dialysis services in three shifts and around 90 percent of patients

were treated free of cost.

Following the briefing, the delegation inspected various departments of the

center, met patients, and reviewed the free medical services being provided.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Assistant

Commissioner Farooq Azam, Dr. Abbas Gondal, and Dr. Noman Hameed

Sheikh were present on the occasion.

