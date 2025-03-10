Open Menu

PAS Delegation Visits NUST

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 07:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) and the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP-NUST), hosted a delegation from Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) at the NUST main campus. Led by Mr. Jaffar Ali Khan, Additional Director, PAS, the delegation comprised participants of the 11th Domain Specific Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) and 3rd Specialized Training Course of the PAS.

General Manager Operations at NSTP, Mr. Adil Murtaza briefed the delegates on NSTP’s mission, operations, and impact, followed by an interactive Question and Answer session.

The delegation also took a guided tour of the incubation centers, gaining insights into the innovation ecosystem fostered at NSTP.

The delegation acknowledged the Science Park's state-of-the-art infrastructure, its comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem, and its contribution to promoting Pakistan as a hub in science and technology.

The visit concluded with a vote of thanks by Director Operations and Collaborations, NIPS, Mr. Amir Yaqoob who appreciated the delegates’ participation and emphasized the importance of such engagements in fostering collaboration between public administration and innovation-driven institutions.

