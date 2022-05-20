UrduPoint.com

PAS Delegation Visits Town Hall

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 04:34 PM

PAS delegation visits Town Hall

A 39-member delegation of probationary officers of the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) visited the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Town Hall on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :A 39-member delegation of probationary officers of the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) visited the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Town Hall on Friday.

The delegation,including female officers, was given a detailed briefing regarding ongoing development projects of the city, anti-encroachment activities, price control measures and e-Khidmat Markaz in Town Hall by Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha.

The DC said the district administration of the city were striving to provide the best possible services to citizens.

He congratulated the officers for assuming charge as assistant commissioner and hoped that they would work for betterment of the country and to serve the humanity.

The deputy commissioner also answered the questions raised by the delegation about management and administration.

The delegation visited different sections of the Town Hall and reviewed the working of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL).

MCL Chief Corporation Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Price Best

Recent Stories

ECP declares 25 dissidents members of PTI de-seate ..

ECP declares 25 dissidents members of PTI de-seated

7 minutes ago
 Accused involved in murder of Hafiz e Quran arrest ..

Accused involved in murder of Hafiz e Quran arrested

1 minute ago
 Prince Club beat Khyber Club in Chief of the Army ..

Prince Club beat Khyber Club in Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani Foreign Minister to Visit China Over Wee ..

Pakistani Foreign Minister to Visit China Over Weekend - Foreign Ministry

8 minutes ago
 Sports, Co-curricular activities to be promoted in ..

Sports, Co-curricular activities to be promoted in public sector universities

8 minutes ago
 DC checks desilting campaign

DC checks desilting campaign

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.