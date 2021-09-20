Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly and Patron Women Caucus Rehana Leghari on Monday stressed the need for increasing the number of women lawyers in the province to properly present the cases of victim women in the court of law

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly and Patron Women Caucus Rehana Leghari on Monday stressed the need for increasing the number of women lawyers in the province to properly present the cases of victim women in the court of law.

She said that strong cooperation among government departments and social organizations was necessary in order to protect the rights of children and women.

She stated this while presiding over a Women Caucus of Sindh Assembly and representatives of different non-governmental social organizations at a committee room of the assembly.

The Caucus was attended by Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza, Chairperson of Sindh Child Protection Authority Shamim Mumtaz, MPAs Ghazala Sial, Farhat Sami, Sharmila Farooqi, Shazia Umar, Kulsoom Chandio, PTI's Adeeba Hassan, MQM's Rana Ansar & Shahana Ashar and Sarwat Fatima of Tehreek-e-Labeek.