UrduPoint.com

PA's Deputy Speaker For More Lady Lawyers To Help Women Victims

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:37 PM

PA's Deputy Speaker for more lady lawyers to help women victims

Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly and Patron Women Caucus Rehana Leghari on Monday stressed the need for increasing the number of women lawyers in the province to properly present the cases of victim women in the court of law

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly and Patron Women Caucus Rehana Leghari on Monday stressed the need for increasing the number of women lawyers in the province to properly present the cases of victim women in the court of law.

She said that strong cooperation among government departments and social organizations was necessary in order to protect the rights of children and women.

She stated this while presiding over a Women Caucus of Sindh Assembly and representatives of different non-governmental social organizations at a committee room of the assembly.

The Caucus was attended by Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza, Chairperson of Sindh Child Protection Authority Shamim Mumtaz, MPAs Ghazala Sial, Farhat Sami, Sharmila Farooqi, Shazia Umar, Kulsoom Chandio, PTI's Adeeba Hassan, MQM's Rana Ansar & Shahana Ashar and Sarwat Fatima of Tehreek-e-Labeek.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lawyers Shehla Raza Sharmila Farooqi Women Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

10 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

10 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

10 minutes ago
 SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Por ..

SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Portuguese delegation

25 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed hails historic pact to meet Sharj ..

Sultan bin Ahmed hails historic pact to meet Sharjah’s Energy needs

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.