UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAS, DMS Departmental Exam In September This Year

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:12 PM

PAS, DMS departmental exam in September this year

The Departmental Examination of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Services (BS-17) officers is going to be held in the second week of September this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Departmental Examination of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Services (BS-17) officers is going to be held in the second week of September this year.

The Subject Criminal Law II (I), Criminal Law- III (II), Revenue Law II (I), Revenue Law III (II), Jail, Local Government, Civil Law II (I) and Treasury are included in the course.

The concerned administrative officers have been directed to recommend the Names and particulars of officers who intend to appear in the said examinations.

Establishment Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has has announced that recommendations may reach by September 9.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail May September Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Defense Minister meets Qatari, Egyptian ambassador ..

52 seconds ago

KP speaker chairs meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

54 seconds ago

DC urges religious harmony among all schools of th ..

56 seconds ago

Son of Ex-Bosnian Commander Mladic Says His Trial ..

58 seconds ago

Russian Lawmaker Recalls US Report on Impact of Si ..

6 minutes ago

Committee formed to conduct inquiry against Hydera ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.