PAS, DMS departmental exam in September this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Departmental Examination of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Services (BS-17) officers is going to be held in the second week of September this year.

The Subject Criminal Law II (I), Criminal Law- III (II), Revenue Law II (I), Revenue Law III (II), Jail, Local Government, Civil Law II (I) and Treasury are included in the course.

The concerned administrative officers have been directed to recommend the Names and particulars of officers who intend to appear in the said examinations.

Establishment Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has has announced that recommendations may reach by September 9.